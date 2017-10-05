Big brother, 7, admits to causing 2-year-old sister's death; charges dropped against dad

Watauga police had arrested the father and accused him of smothering his 2-year-old daughter. Then the brother admitted he had caused her death. (Photo: Star-Telegram archives)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A capital murder charge has been dismissed against a Watauga father accused of killing his 2-year-old daughter in 2015 after prosecutors learned that the girl’s young brother had admitted causing his sister’s death.

Anthony Michael Sanders, 33, had been accused of suffocating his daughter, Ellie Mae Sanders, while caring for her and his 5-year-old son at the family’s Watauga home on Dec. 12, 2015.

Investigators had theorized that Sanders held his hand over his daughter’s mouth, perhaps because he was upset that the girl had interrupted him as he played computer games.

Sanders had denied harming his daughter, telling Watauga police investigators that he had found his daughter not breathing after his wife had returned home and his son had reported to them that Ellie was asleep and would not wake up.

He was arrested in the case in April 2016 and had been held in the Tarrant County Jail since that time.

A trial date had been set for Sept. 11 but never occurred. Instead, on Sept. 13, prosecutors dismissed the capital murder case against him and he was released from jail.



