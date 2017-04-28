Lockdown lifted at Benbrook school after report of student with gun

Fort Worth police (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- Western Hills High School was on lockdown early Friday as police investigated a report that a student had a gun.

Police went to a bus stop outside an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Centre Court in Fort Worth in response to a report of a person with a weapon.

Witnesses said they saw a juvenile with a gun “slide the rack to the rear and put it back in his waistband,” said Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Officer Jimmy Pollozani.

The juvenile then got on the bus and went to Western Hills, in the city of Benbrook, where police detained him.

He told officers that it was a BB gun and that he gave it to someone before getting on the bus.

