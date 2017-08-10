Bedford teen found in landfill died of ‘homicidal violence'

The Bedford Police Department said in a Facebook post that Kaytlynn Cargill disappeared while walking her dog near the Oak Wood Apartments. (Photo: Bedford Police, WFAA)

BEDFORD - The Bedford teenager who was found dead at an Arlington landfill in June died of “homicidal violence,” the Tarrant County medical examiner has ruled.

Kaytlynn Cargill, 14, died June 21, two days after she had gone missing from her family’s apartment complex in Bedford.

No arrests have been made in her death.

Bedford police Chief Jeff Gibson said officers immediately began searching for Kaytlynn after she was reported missing about 8:15 p.m. on June 19 at the Oak Creek West Apartments, near Pennington Field in Bedford, where she lived with her parents.

