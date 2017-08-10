WFAA
Bedford teen found in landfill died of ‘homicidal violence'

Ryan Osborne / Star-Telegram , WFAA 2:34 PM. CDT August 10, 2017

BEDFORD - The Bedford teenager who was found dead at an Arlington landfill in June died of “homicidal violence,” the Tarrant County medical examiner has ruled.

Kaytlynn Cargill, 14, died June 21, two days after she had gone missing from her family’s apartment complex in Bedford.

No arrests have been made in her death.

Bedford police Chief Jeff Gibson said officers immediately began searching for Kaytlynn after she was reported missing about 8:15 p.m. on June 19 at the Oak Creek West Apartments, near Pennington Field in Bedford, where she lived with her parents.

