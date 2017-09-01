Bedford PD: 16-year-old ‘acquaintance' detained in Kaytlynn Cargill case

The Bedford Police Department said in a Facebook post that Kaytlynn Cargill disappeared while walking her dog near the Oak Wood Apartments. (Photo: Bedford Police, WFAA)

Bedford police have detained a teenager in connection to the death of Kaytlynn Cargill, the 14-year-old whose body was found in a landfill in June.

The detainee was identified only as “a 16-year-old juvenile acquaintance” in a release from the department.

“The juvenile was detained earlier [Friday] and has been taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Facility in Fort Worth,” the release said.

No further details were released, but police reiterated that the community is not at risk.

News Release regarding Kaytlynn Cargill case pic.twitter.com/ohzXAao0bN — Bedford TX Police (@BedfordTXPD) September 1, 2017

Cargill's death has been shrouded in mystery since she was found in an Arlington landfill days after she went missing.

She had left her Bedford home around 6:20 p.m. on June 19 to walk her dog, but didn't come home. Her parents reported her missing two hours later. Her dog was found with no injuries.

Bedford police said an Amber Alert could not have been issued because there wasn't sufficient evidence Cargill had been abducted.

"There was nothing we could've done differently," Gibson said of the department's work on the missing teen's case. "Our staff worked tirelessly on this case."

Police have followed multiple leads in the case, but no arrests have been made.

© 2017 WFAA-TV