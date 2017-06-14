Beaumont Police arrest 17-year-old woman in connection to murder of Kera Teel, her newborn daughter

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police have arrested a 17-year-old Beaumont woman in connection with several aggravated robberies linked to the murder of Kera Teel and her newborn baby daughter.

Atayanna Asia Nicole Douglas,17, of Beaumont, was arrested in Lake Charles, on Tuesday and transported to the Beaumont Police Department to speak with investigators according to a release from the police department.

Douglas gave information that implicated herself in three aggravated robberies that are believed to be connected to the capital murder of Teel and her newborn daughter, Kyndal, the release said.

Douglas is a former student at Pathways Learning Center but had dropped out according to a Beaumont Independent School District spokesperson.

The ongoing investigation which is still in its early stages has led to the arrest of numerous gang members throughout Beaumont and resulted in the seizure "numerous" guns and drugs the release said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Lake Charles Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshall Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working with Beaumont officers on the case.

Teel and her mother, Mindy Morris, had just pulled into the parking lot of the Siena Apartment Home after driving back from Galveston just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, when they noticed a black Cadillac driving back and forth by the exit of the complex.

Morris told 12News that Teel drove around the Cadillac and parked when all of a sudden a man in a black mask came up to the window of their car.

"She kept saying no, please, please don't, no. And I jerked her back and he opened the door and shot at her twice," Morris said.

The suspect fired at Morris as she fled before he fled the scene with at least one other suspect.

Keel, who was seven months pregnant, was transported to the hospital where she died.

Her baby daughter Kyndal Jae Teel died shortly after being delivered.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

