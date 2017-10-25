Baseball coach accused of sexually abusing player for years

Edward Mann of Ables Springs (Photo: WFAA)

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas -- A baseball coach is behind bars after being accused of sexually abusing one of his players over a span of several years.



According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Edward Mann, of Ables Springs, is in custody at the Kaufman County Jail on $25,000 bond. Mann has been a youth league baseball coach in Terrell and a volunteer athletic trainer with Terrell High School. He is also the Fire Chief of the Ables Springs Volunteer Fire Department.



The victim told deputies that Mann had allegedly sexually abused him, which happened when he was 12-years-old.



On Tuesday, Kaufman County investigators executed search warrants at Mann’s home and the Ables Springs

Fire Department, where they seized electronics and other digital media.



Investigators are working to identify any other possible victims or those who may have information in this investigation.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Jimmy Weisbruch at 972-932-9735 at the

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office; should they wish to remain anonymous a tip may be submitted to

Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-TIPS-KCC (847-7522).



If you have any questions about child sexual abuse, contact the Kaufman County Children’s Advocacy

Center at 972-962-6252.

