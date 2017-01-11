Balch Springs murder suspects caught after chase

Balch Springs murder suspects are caught by police after a chase on Jan. 11, 2017.

BALCH SPRINGS -- A police chase ending in a creek at Hines Park on Harry Hines Boulevard may have been the result of a Balch Springs murder investigation.

Officers arrested two men early Wednesday morning after a chase which originally began in Irving.

According to Dallas police, undercover officers along with DPS troopers were staking out suspects in a recent Balch Springs murder until the suspects realized they were being watched and took off.

After reaching Hines Park, police said the two men left their vehicle on the creek embankment and ran across the creek, as well as both sides of I-35, while firing gunshots in the air.



Eventually officers caught up to them and they were arrested. Police spent the next few hours searching the creek where the men abandoned their vehicle. Right now, there is no further information about their connection to the murder in Balch Springs.

One officer was injured in the situation when a police dog mistook him for a suspect and bit his thigh. Police said the officer was taken to the hospital for stitches.

(© 2017 WFAA)