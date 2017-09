Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Dallas police officers found a baby isolated in a gas station restroom Saturday afternoon.

Police say the gas station was located on Preston Road and Royal Lane.

According to DPD, the baby was found by an employee, but it is unknown how long the child had been there.

The baby was transported to a local hospital and is in good condition according to police.

