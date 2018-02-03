Authorities searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run on I-20

Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run on I-20 early Saturday.

DALLAS COUNTY - Authorities are searching for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 20 in Dallas County early Saturday morning.

Sheriff deputies and Dallas police were called about 4 a.m. to the scene in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Hampton Road.

Officers found a body that appeared to be dumped at the location, according the sheriff's department. The medical examiner's office determined that the body had been struck by a vehicle.

Investigators believe the victim was running across the highway and was struck by a driver who didn't stop to render aid and then fled the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released and authorities are still investigating the death.

In a separate incident overnight, a Dallas County sheriff deputy who was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 35E was struck by a Merecedes SUV about 2:15 a.m. The impact knocked the deputy's squad car into her, throwing her over a guardrail.

The deputy was taken to Parkland Hospital in stable condition and released later Saturday morning. The driver of the SUV, a 51-year-old man, was arrested on charges of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

