Attempted kidnapping outside grocery store in Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS - Police are asking your help to identify a suspect wanted for an attempted child abduction.



According to Grand Prairie police, it happened Wednesday in a Kroger parking lot in the 300 block of E. Pioneer Parkway.



At about 6 p.m., a man approached a mother and tried to take a cart while the child was seated in it. After an unsuccessful attempt, he got into a black, Dodge Ram truck with tinted windows and a chrome grille with an illegible license plate.



Police describe the man as a heavy set Hispanic male, 50-60 years old, with salt and pepper mustache, dark comb over style hair. He had a mole under his left eye, police say. He wore khaki pants and a black polo shirt.



Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect. You can call Crime Stoppers Tip line at 972-988-8477.

