Arrest warrant filed for Mesquite teacher's aide who faked cancer

Kevin MaBone, 56, is seen here receiving a car on Friday January 20, 2017 as part of an effort to help the teacher's aide battle cancer. He admitted to faking the diagnosis and driving the car to West Virginia to be sentenced in federal court. (Photo: Goins, David)

DALLAS - Mesquite police have filed an arrest warrant for Kevin MaBone, the teacher’s aide who faked a cancer diagnosis late last year.

MaBone, 56, told co-workers at Wilkinson Middle School that he had cancer in an attempt to mask federal court dates in West Virginia. He had admitted misappropriating government funds in 2014 and 2015.

In response to the cancer diagnosis, students and staff members raised $11,356 in donations and gifted a $5,000 car to MaBone. MaBone told his coworkers the donations and vehicle would allow him to take a few days off for surgery set for this week.

School officials began looking into MaBone’s claims when he called the school on Monday, saying he was cured of cancer but still needed treatment. MaBone appeared in federal court Tuesday, but sentencing was postponed until Feb. 13 so the cover-up at the Mesquite middle school could be considered.

The arrest warrant filed Friday in Dallas County accuses MaBone of one count of theft by deception of $2,500-$30,000, with a bond of $10,000, according to Mesquite PD.

MaBone surrendered to U.S. Marshals Wednesday and was still in federal custody Friday. He’s been fired by Mesquite ISD.

