Arrest made in shooting death of USPS driver

DALLAS -- An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a U.S. Postal Service employee earlier this week.

An official with the Postal Inspectors Office identified the suspect as 25-year-old Donnie Ferrell. He lives in Hutchins, and a federal search warrant was issued for an address in that city before Ferrell's arrest.

A $50,000 reward was being offered for information into the death of Tony Mosby, who was shot and killed while driving a postal service truck near the I-30 and I-35 interchange of Dallas on Monday at about 2:30 a.m.

Ferrell will likely face federal charges. Officials say he and the victim did not know each other.

According to records, Ferrell has been charged with murder.

Check back for more on this developing story.



