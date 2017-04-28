Arrest made in murder of woman near TCU

Molly Matheson

FORT WORTH -- An arrest has been made in the murder of a woman found dead earlier this month near the TCU campus.

Fort Worth police say the United States Marshal Task Force has arrested one suspect, but no details are being released in order to help with solving the crime.

Matheson, 22, was found strangled in the bathroom of her garage apartment on Waits Avenue on April 10. There were no signs of forced entry, but police didn't say whether she knew her killer.

Matheson's mother discovered her body.

April 11, 2017: Molly Matheson died in an apartment behind this home. (Photo: Lauren Zakalik, WFAA, Lauren Zakalik, WFAA)

The victim graduated from Timber Creek High School in Keller in 2012. She lived near TCU, but wasn't a student at the school.

