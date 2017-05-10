Arrest made in McKinney home burglary after 'locked, loaded' video

MCKINNEY -- Police in McKinney say a teen confessed to breaking into a McKinney home with the motive of stealing Adidas Yeezy shoes that were posted online.

The arrest of the teen comes after the homeowner, Maria Luce, posted a video of herself holding a shotgun and warning the intruder she was "locked and loaded."

Luce said she was getting her home ready for the arrival of guests on May 4 when she saw someone attempt to break into the residence. The intruder left when he was spotted and nothing was stolen. However, a few hours later, Luce posted a video on her Facebook with a warning.

"We are locked and loaded," she wrote in the post. "And WILL use it. This. Is. NO. GAME. To the young teenager that broke into our home this afternoon in broad daylight-NOW you have committed a FELONY," she wrote in the post, in part. "And I want to THANK YOU for leaving your fingerprints EVERYWHERE for the fine McKinney Police Department. They have all of your prints."

Prior to the arrest, Luce and Mark Toney told WFAA they suspected Yeezy shoes purchased for their son were the target of the burglary after images of the shoes were posted on social media.

"By the time he walks into school on Monday, most of the school knows he's got five pairs of shoes," said Mark Toney.

The teen, who hasn't been identified due to his age, was booked into the Collin County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with burglary.

