Arrest made in Deep Ellum rape

Roy Gutierrez

DALLAS -- Police have made an arrest in a sexual assault that took place last week in Deep Ellum, putting the entire neighborhood on edge.

Roy Gutierrez, 40, was arrested Tuesday night at the DART West End station after the Dallas Police Department received several tips identifying him.

The tips came after police released a surveillance video image of Gutierrez earlier that day.

Person of interest in Deep Ellum sexual assault (Photo: Dallas Police Department)

Gutierrez is charged with aggravated sexual assault after a 26-year-old woman called 911 and reported that a Hispanic male attacked her early Sunday morning and sexually assaulted her near the Baylor Medical Center DART station. She was also choked, according to her father.

He is currently being held in the Dallas County jail with a bond set at $100,000.

There have been a series of violent crimes reported in the area over the last month. Bar employee Michael Moreno was attacked at the DART station in Deep Ellum the same day as the sexual assault. A GoFundMe page set up for his medical bills states that he has serious facial and dental injuries.

A month before these crimes, a Deep Ellum bartender was the victim of a violent carjacking.

