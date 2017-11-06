Arrest made in Bedford hit and run crash

Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a hit and run crash involving a motorcycle in Bedford.
On Nov. 2, authorities followed up on a tip and were able to identify a person of interest.
Kannon Bryce Taylor was arrested on unrelated traffic warrants and was later arraigned on a charge regarding the hit and run crash.
The 22-year-old is charged with accident involving injury or death, a third degree felony but bonded out Nov. 4.
The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they become available.
