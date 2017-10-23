Arrest made in 15-year-old Garland teen's death

Scott Litton

GARLAND -- Police have made an arrest in the murder of a 15-year-old, who was shot in the head over the weekend in Garland.

Scott Lynn Litton, 17, was arrested for killing Miguel Esquivel, who was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound just before 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. He was taken via helicopter to another hospital where he died.

Police believe a fight broke out at a park in the 1500 block of Dairy Road, which led to the shooting.

Evidence pointed officers toward Litton, who turned himself in.

He's now charged with murder and his bond is set at $500,000.

