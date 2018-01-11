Armed man killed during SWAT search

FT WORTH -- An armed man was shot and killed by police in Fort Worth during a drug search.

SWAT officers were serving a narcotics search warrant at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday at a home on St. Louis Avenue when they were met by an armed man.

Officers fired their guns and hit the man several times. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say there were at least two other adults and a child inside the home at the time. No one else was injured.

The suspect's name hasn't been released.

