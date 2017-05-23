Arlington to pay $850,000 to family of Christian Taylor

ARLINGTON -- The City of Arlington has agreed to pay $850,000 to settle a claim filed by the family of Christian Taylor, who was shot and killed by police investigating a burglary at a car dealership in 2015.
The Arlington City Council is expected to approve the settlement at its meeting Tuesday evening.
A staff report says that the City and family attended a “pre-suit mediation” on Nov. 7 and that although they “did not initially reach an agreed settlement, the parties have now agreed to settle all claims between the parties.”
Taylor, who was 19 and a Mansfield Summit High School graduate, was seen on security camera video vandalizing cars at the Classic Buick GMC dealership at Interstate 20 near Collins Street on Aug. 7, 2015.
He then crashed a car into the showroom.
Police responded to a burglary call, and Taylor was shot four times by 49-year-old rookie officer Brad Miller.
Authorities said Taylor, who played football at Angelo State University, had traces of marijuana and a synthetic psychedelic drug in his system at the time of his death.
