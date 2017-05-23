Arlington to pay $850,000 to family of Christian Taylor

Christian Taylor, 19, was shot and killed by Arlington police after vandalizing vehicles at an Arlington dealership on Aug, 10, 2015. (Photo: WFAA)

ARLINGTON -- The City of Arlington has agreed to pay ​​$850,000 ​to settle a claim filed by the family of Christian Taylor, who was shot and killed by police investigating a burglary at a car dealership in 2015.

The Arlington City Council is expected to approve the settlement at its meeting Tuesday evening.

A staff report says that the City and family attended a “pre-suit mediation” on Nov. 7 and that although they “did not initially reach an agreed settlement, the parties have now agreed to settle all claims between the parties.”

Taylor, who was 19 and a Mansfield Summit High School graduate, was seen on security camera video vandalizing cars​ at ​the Classic Buick GMC dealership at Interstate 20 near Collins Street on Aug. 7, 2015.

He then crashed a car into the showroom.

Police responded to a burglary call, and Taylor was shot four times by 49-year-old rookie officer Brad Miller.

Authorities said Taylor, who played football at Angelo State University, had traces of marijuana and a synthetic psychedelic drug in his system at the time of his death.

