Arlington teen killed while selling jewelry

Police investigate a fatal shooting Monday night on Treepoint Drive in Arlington. (Star-Telegram)

ARLINGTON -- An Arlington teen who was killed Monday night had been trying to sell jewelry at his apartment when a potential buyer shot him, his friend told police, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Timothy Johnson, 19, was found dead about 10:30 p.m. on the sidewalk outside his apartment in the 6400 block of Treepoint Drive, police said.

On Tuesday, police arrested Johnny Thanh Ngo, 19, on a murder charge in Johnson’s death.

Johnson’s friend, Kendell Frederick, 20 — who was also shot Monday night — told investigators that Ngo had gone to Johnson’s apartment to buy a gold chain and a gold bracelet from them, the affidavit said.

The three knew each other from middle school.

Go here to keep reading this article.

© 2017 WFAA-TV