Arlington police counter road rage with 7 arrests, 500 citations and new hotline

Kristina Huggins carries Dylan Spaid’s ashes in a heart necklace pendant, Huggins was riding with Spaid as they became victims of a road rage incident in Arlington. Spaid was shot and died from his injuries. (Paul Moseley)

ARLINGTON -- Police are cracking down on road rage in Arlington.

A task force assembled after a fatal road-rage shooting June 25 on Interstate 20 has so far made seven arrests and written 574 citations during 464 traffic stops related to aggressive driving, police reported. And now there’s a road-rage hotline for reporting dangerous drivers. The number is (817) 459-5389.

But police emphasize that if you’re involved in an ongoing incident with such a driver, 911 is still your first call. The road-rage hotline is for providing information about unsafe behavior so that police can “provide follow-up communication” with a reported driver.

Police are “definitely pleased” about the results of the task force, said Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, a police spokeswoman.

“It’s hard to measure prevention,” she said, “but I have to think we’ve stopped an accident from occurring or someone from becoming injured or killed because of these enforcements.”

The police department had a road-rage hotline in the early 2000s but unplugged it in 2008 because of dwindling calls. But the topic has been rekindled by a spate of violent road confrontations that included a fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man on June 25.

Over the next three days, two other people in cars were injured in shootings in North Richland Hills and Mesquite. Also that week, a 22-year-old man accused of killing a woman in a road-rage shooting in Arlington last year was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

The task force, which officers working both covertly and in marked cars, is targeting aggressive driving that includes excessive speeding, tailgating, unsafe lane changes, driving on road shoulders to pass traffic, throwing objects at vehicles and brandishing weapons and other actions that can lead to violence.

Go here to keep reading this article.

