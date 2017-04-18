Arlington PD searching for suspects in 14 tire slashing incidents

A screengrab of video released by Arlington Police, showing tire slashing suspects

Arlington Police are searching for a group of suspects who slashed the tires of cars in at least 14 different locations in the area.

“We are looking for a group of suspects that went on an overnight tire slashing spree,” Arlington PD said in a Facebook post.

Surveillance video released by the department Tuesday morning appears to show four suspects in a light-colored Honda CRV with a spare tire on the back, police said. The video, which can be seen in the video player above or here, shows a pair of incidents in the 900 block of Pierce Arrow Drive and the 1100 block of Deer Valley Lane.

Those locations are about a half-mile apart. Police did not release locations for the 12 other alleged incidents.

Arlington PD says the tire slashing attacks “do not appear to be random.”

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call APD Det. Jessica Ortiz at 817-459-6476.

