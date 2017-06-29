Arlington PD releases images of road rage suspect's car

Road rage images

ARLINGTON -- Police in Arlington have released two new images of the suspect vehicle in a road rage shooting last Sunday that left a 19-year-old dead.

Surveillance video will be released later Thursday, taken at the intersection of South Cooper Street and Arbrook Boulevard, showing Dylan Spaid's truck traveling south while the suspect's black BMW four-door passenger car is driving a few cars behind.

A second angle from a car dealership along the I-20 service road between Cooper and Matlock shows the victim heading east onto the entrance ramp to I-20, with the suspect vehicle right behind him.

Spaid's girlfriend, Kristina Huggins, was in the truck when a black car pulled up beside them and fired at least one gunshot. Huggins veered the truck off the road and hit a sign to avoid hitting other vehicles.

She spoke with WFAA on Wednesday.

Dyland Spaid and Kristina Huggins

"He said I was the love of his life. And in a few years, he would love to propose, and he would want to be with me the rest of his life. But that’s not going to happen," she said.

She says Spaid got into a brief exchange with the people inside the suspect vehicle, and the driver tried to cut them off. The next thing she knew, Spaid had been shot in the head.

Police believe there were two people in the suspect vehicle, which had tinted windows and silver rims. It went east on I-20 after the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Spaid's shooting was the first of three road rage shootings this week in North Texas. The second incident was in Mesquite and the third was in North Richland Hills. Those victims survived.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Dylan Spaid's family with funeral expenses.

