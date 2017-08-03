Arlington PD looking for rape suspect

Rape suspect

ARLINGTON -- Police in Arlington are asking for help in finding a suspect involved in a sexual assault last month.

At about 6 p.m. on July 22, police say a man went into a massage business on East Park Row Drive and spoke with a female employee. The sexual assault took place while he was there.

Surveillance video captured the suspect, who's described as being a Hispanic or black man, who's about 5'6" to 5'8" and 230-260 pounds with a beard. He has tattoos on his arms and chest, and he was wearing a gray and red Chicago Bulls baseball cap, gold chain, white tank top, flip flops, and denim shorts.

The video shows him leaving in a two-door silver or white 2007-2016 Jeep Wrangler. The front of the Jeep appears to have a tow winch and "unique aftermarket tires." It didn't appear to have a front license place, APD said.



Can't see the video? Go here.

Police are working with authorities in Dalworthington Gardens after someone reported a similar incident in 2015 that may have involved the same suspect.

If you have any information on this suspect, you're asked to call APD at (817) 459-5305. You can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling (817) 469-TIPS.

