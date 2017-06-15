Arlington PD investigating man's shooting death

Police lights.

ARLINGTON -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Arlington Thursday.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Pinion Drive at about noon, where they found a man with gunshot wounds lying on the ground. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police believe a male suspect walked up to the residence to speak with the victim. The two got into a physical confrontation and the victim was shot. The suspect fled from the scene and has not been arrested.

If you have any information on this murder, you are asked to call police at (817) 459-5735. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers by calling (817) 469-TIPS.

