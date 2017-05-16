Arlington man gets 2 years for Home Depot fraud, must repay $1.1M

DALLAS -- Prosecutors say a North Texas man must serve two years in federal prison and repay more than $1.1 million for sales tax refund fraud against The Home Depot.



Henry Lamon Spruiell of Arlington was sentenced Monday in Dallas. Spruiell in January pleaded guilty to using an unauthorized access device.



Investigators say Spruiell, between mid-2013 and early 2016, defrauded 18 stores operated by the Atlanta-based home improvement retailer.



Authorities say Spruiell used fraudulently obtained Home Depot tax exempt identification in his name. Spruiell presented the ID and copies of sales receipts from his purchases or for items bought by others, to get sales tax refunds via store credits or cash.



Prosecutors say Spruiell and his associates also presented the same sales receipts at different Home Depots to get repeat refunds.

