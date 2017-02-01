Arlington man found with kidnapped woman chained inside his van in New Mexico

Jack Morgan, 31, was arrested after a woman was found chained up inside his van in New Mexico. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman who had been kidnapped from her Las Vegas home was found bound by chains in the back of an Arlington man’s van Monday, according to The Associated Press.

A witness said that the 28-year-old woman was taken from her apartment early Monday wearing only her undergarments, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

Tips led police to name Jack Morgan, 31, of Arlington as a person of interest. Authorities said they believed the woman was being taken to Española, a city in northern New Mexico.

State police stopped the van around 11 p.m. near Española and found the woman bound by padlocked chains and in handcuffs behind her back, The Associated Press reported.

She was taken to the hospital with visible injures and later released.

