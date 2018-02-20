Arlington High School teens arrested for threats to school

Police have arrested two Arlington High School students for posting and writing threats to shoot the school.

The charge for this crime is a third degree felony for terroristic threat.

One text message reads, "I'm gonna shoot up the school" another appears to be writing on a bathroom wall that says "You have 3 hours left till I shoot" and the final one says, "I'm shoot this ___ up like Florida 12:15."

The 16-year-old students have not officially been charged.

The department says these threats must stop and have made a video reminder that they are taking all threats very seriously.

© 2018 WFAA-TV