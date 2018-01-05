Another arrest made in death of Greenville boy

Patricia Silva-Sullivan

GREENVILLE, Texas -- A second woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy in Greenville last month.

Patricia Silva-Sullivan was wanted for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in the shooting death of Kaden Green on Dec. 28.. On Thursday, Greenville PD announced on Facebook she had been taken into custody.

Police were called to the 4200 block of Pickett Street in Hunt County due to a domestic disturbance. It was discovered that Kaden was shot while in his father's car as his dad drove off during an argument with his pregnant girlfriend, Brooke Craig.

Police say she pulled the trigger and took off from the scene. Relatives say she may have tried to shoot Kaden's father, Cameron Castillo, in a jealous rage over Kaden's mother.

Craig is charged with capital murder. She was arrested in her vehicle, with Castillo, in Frisco. He was charged with violating his parole.

© 2018 WFAA-TV