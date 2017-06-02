Anna teacher arrested on possession of child porn charge

(Photo: WFAA)

ANNA - A science teacher from Anna High School was arrested and booked into the Richardson City Jail on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Lee Whitehead was arrested at about 12:30 p.m. Friday on the school's campus.

Officials with the Anna Independent School District said his arrest wasn't related to his work at the school.

Whitehead is being held on bonds set at $25,000 per charge, totaling to $100,000.

© 2017 WFAA-TV