Allen man gets 40 years for sexually abusing young relative

James Schafer

COLLIN COUNTY -- A man convicted of sexually assaulting a young relative for several years has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

James Schafer, 35, was found guilty of abusing the child starting when she was six years old.

In 2016 Schafer told family members in Michigan what he had done, and the Allen Police Department opened an investigation into the assaults that took place in Texas.

The child was interviewed and gave details about the abuse.

Schafer pleaded guilty and Judge James Fry gave him 40 years.

