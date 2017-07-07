AG Sessions to speak about opioids at North Texas D.A.R.E. conference

Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

GRAPEVINE -- U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is coming to North Texas to speak at the 30th D.A.R.E. International Training Conference.

AG Sessions will be speaking at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 about the opioid epidemic in the U.S. Currently the CDC reports that 91 Americans are dying every day from an opioid overdose, ABC News reports.

The Drug Abuse Resistance Education conference is being held at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine July 11-13.

