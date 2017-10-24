Adoption agency on Sherin Mathews: 'The child had no problems'

Sherin Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

The owner of a now-closed adoption agency where parents adopted 3-year-old Sherin Mathews is refuting stories that the Richardson girl had special needs.



The medical examiner confirmed that the Sherin was found near a culvert in Richardson, which happens to be just minutes from the Mathews home. Sherin's father, Wesley Mathews, has been rearrested. He now faces a charge of injury to a child, which is a felony.



Wesley and his attorney voluntarily shared with detectives how Sherin died. It was a different story than the first version when he said he left Sherin by a tree for punishment.



"He was physically assisting her with that milk, apparently to the point to where she began to choke, lost consciousness, and expired," Sgt. Kevin Perlich of Richardson Police recounted in Wesley Mathews' talk with detectives.



"The child had no problem at all when she was here, neither in drinking milk or eating," Babitha Kumari of Nalanda Mother Teresa Anatha Seva Ashram, said.



During a conversation with WFAA, Kumari said the Mathews couple appeared "loving." Before they were united, she said Wesley called often for updates and even "requested me to put a phone up to Sherin's ear." Kumari elaborated that this was so that Sherin could hear their voice over the phone.



Kumari said she's heartbroken by all that has happened. She even entertains the idea to stop all outside country adoptions until real changes are made at the government level.



On Tuesday, Richardson police met with the Indian consulate to go over those adoption procedures. What role the Indian government will play is unclear.



"He told us he removed her from the home, and she was deceased the time he removed her from the home," said Perlich.



As more news develops, so does the vigil outside the home. More and more people show up at the site. It was a rally to find her, and now it's a way to remember her.

© 2017 WFAA-TV