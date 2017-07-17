90-year-old woman robbed in Burleson Albertson's parking lot

BURLESON - Burleson Police are asking for the public's help to find the person who robbed a 90-year-old woman in an Albertson's parking lot.

The robbery happened last Monday about 1:30 in the afternoon. A person grabbed the victim's purse, pulling her to the ground.

"I was walking from Albertson's, I had my purse on my left arm. I had my groceries and my keys in my right hand," said the woman, who asked for her name to be withheld for safety.

"The next thing I knew, I was in the hospital in downtown Fort Worth, and I thought, what am I doing here?"

The victim hit her head and bruised her body. She had to remain in the hospital for a few days, but now she is recuperating at home, where she's still experiencing double vision and has bruising on her face and leg.

"I have no idea who done it, and why they chose me," she said.

Burleson Police released video and images of a suspect's car and are asking any witnesses to step forward. The crime happened in a parking lot tens of thousands of people pass everyday near I-35.

Police say the lot has experienced an increase in crime recently, with 3 more car burglaries this year compared to a year ago. Robberies and break-ins at businesses also up. They have increased patrols in the area, following the robbery of the 90-year-old woman.

"It has really affected us here," said Det. Cameron Pilgrim, who is on the case for Burleson PD. "There is not a single officer here that doesn't want to catch this individual, and hopefully with the public's help we'll be able to get that done."

Strong-willed at 90, that's what the victim wants too.

"They should be punished, because I don't want anybody else to be hurt like I was hurt," she said.

She's now determined to heal and return to her independence.

"I think that when I go back [to Albertson's], I'll ask for somebody to escort me to the car," she said.

