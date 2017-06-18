83-year-old shoots burglar inside Dallas home

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Police responded to a shooting call in Dallas early Sunday morning.

The 83-year-old victim told authorities the arrestee, 21-year-old Robert Facundo entered his home.

The victim said he asked Facundo to leave but he refused to leave. The victim said that the arrestee began threatening, yelling, and moving toward him.

The victim said that he feared for his life so he shot the Facundo in the leg.

Dallas Fire Rescue came and transported Facundo to Methodist Central where he was treated, released, and then transported to Lew Sterret.

