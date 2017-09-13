71-year-old murdered during suspected robbery in North Dallas

A 71-year-old woman was murdered in the 7300 Block on Paldao Drive in North Dallas. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - Detectives are investigating after a 71-year-old woman was murdered Wednesday.

According to Dallas police, officers responded to a home in the 7300 block of Paldao Drive, shortly before 11 a.m.

When officers entered, Norma "Rae" Kakacek was found beaten to death. Police said they have found no visible signs of forced entry. WFAA was told that the victim lived alone.



The woman's vehicle, a 2005 gray Lexus RX330 SUV, has been reported missing. It has a Texas license plate, "CPR9301."



Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information about this offense is asked to call Detective White at 214-671-3690. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).

