71-year-old murder victim's SUV found; 1 arrested

A 71-year-old woman was murdered in the 7300 Block on Paldao Drive in North Dallas. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- A citizen tip has led to the arrest of one person who may have a connection to the beating and murder of a 71-year-old woman in North Dallas.

Norma "Rae" Kakacek was killed during a suspected home invasion in the 7300 block of Paldao Drive on Wednesday. There were no signs of forced entry, police say.

Kakacek's 2005 grey Lexus RX300 SUV was stolen during the offense, until a citizen spotted it near Maple and Wycliff in Oak Lawn Thursday afternoon and called police.

Officers were able to find the SUV and took two people inside to police headquarters to be interviewed. The driver was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The investigation into Kakacek's death continues.

If you have any information on her murder, you can call DPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling (214) 373-TIPS.

