70-year-old woman beaten, robbed in South Dallas

DALLAS – Police are hoping surveillance images of a silver car could help lead detectives to the suspects who savagely attacked and robbed a 70-year-old business owner in South Dallas.

The assault happened outside Good Liquor Discount on the 5000 block of Second Avenue around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 1st.

”I wish that wouldn’t have happened to her,” said neighbor Michael Baker.

People in the community are talking about the assault and robbery.

”People have no respect,” said Patrick Baker. “No regard!”

Neighbors like Michael and Patrick Baker are among those worried about the woman who remains in the hospital.

Surveillance image show the suspect was driving a silver, newer model, Chevrolet Traverse SUV. The vehicle had dark tinted windows, no front plate, and a temporary paper plate.

The car blocked the victim’s truck. The woman’s loved ones say the thief punched his fist through the window of the victim’s truck and began beating her in the face. The crook pulled the woman from her truck and continued beating her as she pleaded for him to stop.

The suspect drove away after robbing the woman. Within minutes, neighbors who heard the victim’s screams rushing in to help.

The woman’s loved ones say she is now in the hospital with severe injuries and fractures covering her body and face.

”They need to have more officers patrolling this area,” said Michael Baker.

Police believe the robbery may be part of a criminal trend called “jugging”. It is where thieves stake out people or businesses, waiting for the opportunity to ambush their targets.

Baker said, ”Turn yourself in, and face the truth.”

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the suspects or the aggravated assault to contact DPD or Crime Stoppers at (214) 737-TIPS.

© 2017 WFAA-TV