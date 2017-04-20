6th graders help FWPD nab suspect

Fort Worth Police (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- Fort Worth police are thanking three sixth grade boys for helping them catch a burglary suspect.

Last month officers responded to a "suspicious person" call in the 3500 block of Pecos Street, the same home they were called to the day before.

As they approached the home, they saw a man matching their suspect description traveling in a car in the opposite direction. He pulled into a driveway, but got out and ran when the officers pulled up behind him.

Fort Worth PD's Air One helicopter was dispatched, and more ground units were deployed.

While one officer was searching the neighborhood, three elementary school students began waving their arms to get his attention. They told him the suspect offered them each $20 to help him hide, which they turned down, and told the officer he ran down to the 3000 block of Lomita.

The suspect was eventually found hiding inside a closet of a home that was being renovated. He was arrested for burglary of a habitation and evading arrest. His vehicle contained stolen items which were returned to their owners.

The boys who helped police nab the suspect, Trevontae Barker, Kenyon Maloney, and David Willis, will be rewarded with new bikes and helmets by FWPD, as well as Coins and Certificates of Appreciation signed by Captain Alldredge and Chief Fitzgerald.

