60-year-old man arrested in Garland death

GARLAND - A 60-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a man in Garland early Saturday.

Kent Alan Hall faces a murder charge in the incident, according to a police news release.

Police were dispatched about 6:45 a.m. on a report of an unconscious person at a home in the 1900 block of Place One Lane. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the kitchen floor of the home, the news release said.

Hall and the victim, police said, had gotten into an argument, which escalated and resulted in the victim's death.

More details about the incident were not being released.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Hall was being held at the Garland jail Saturday.

