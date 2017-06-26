WFAA
6 kids removed from Fort Worth home where child died in hot car

Domingo Ramirez / Star-Telegram , WFAA 4:42 PM. CDT June 26, 2017

Six siblings have been removed from a home where a 3-year-old boy died after crawling into a hot abandoned car, authorities said Monday.

CPS officials took the siblings of Keandre Goodman Friday and placed them in foster care, CPS spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said Monday in an email.

CPS officials have had previous contact with the family, but Gonzales said she could not discuss details because of confidentiality-related restrictions.

