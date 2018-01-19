3 more charged in 2015 beating of pregnant teen

(Left to right) Sharon Jones, Lonnell McDonald, Cedric Jones and Cecilia McDonald were arrested in connection with an alleged incident in which a pregnant 14-year-old girl was brutally beaten. (Photo: Dallas County Jail)

DALLAS -- Three more people have been sentenced to prison in a gruesome case involving a teen impregnated by a relative, and then beaten by other family members to force an abortion.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office confirmed Friday that Sharon Jones, 47, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to family violence assault.

Her son and daughter, 28-year-old Cecilia McDonald and 29-year-old Cedric Jones, Jr., received seven and five years in prison respectively after pleading guilty to the same charge. They are reportedly the victim's cousins.

The three of them were arrested back in 2015 after beating the pregnant 14-year-old to force an abortion. A fourth relative, Lonnell McDonald, was sentenced to 10 years in prison back in October 2016, while a fifth relative was arrested for sexually assaulting the girl, who hasn't been identified.

Family members gave her multiple doses of birth control pills, as well as "Plan B" pills and cinnamon tablets, documents show. When that didn't work, she was beaten to the point of having a stillbirth.

