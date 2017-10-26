3 children removed from Euless home, living in 'deplorable' conditions

EULESS, Texas -- Three children have been removed from a home after they were found living in deplorable conditions, according to Euless police. An investigation revealed evidence of abuse on one of the children.



On Oct. 17, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of East Fuller Drive on a report of a welfare check.



Officers discovered seven adults and three children living in "deplorable conditions," police said. Child Protective Services also responded to the scene and took custody of the children who were sent to the hospital for a health check.



Two of the adults are charged with injury to a child. The remaining five adults were charged with endangering a child.



The incident remains under investigation.

