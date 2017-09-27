3 brothers arrested in White Settlement teen's shooting

Left to right: Kyle Garrison,17, Tyee Garrison,18, and Sean Garrison, 23, await arraignment on a charge of capital murder, according to White Settlement police. (Photo: WFAA)

Three brothers of White Settlement have taken into custody Wednesday in connection with a shooting that killed a Fort Worth teen.

Kyle Garrison,17, Tyee Garrison,18, and Sean Garrison, 23, await arraignment on a charge of capital murder, according to White Settlement police.



On Wednesday, police said they executed an arrest warrant for the brothers in the 1600 block of South Cherry Lane and in the 8000 block of Emerald Crest Drive in White Settlement.



Xavier Olesko, 18, died of a gunshot wound to his chest about 8:40 p.m. outside of a home in the 8100 block of Tumbleweed Trail on Sept. 18.



Detectives say they believe Olesko and Sean, who were acquaintances, planned to meet. The brothers planned on robbing Olesko during that meeting, police said. That's when Olesko was shot and killed.

Each of the brothers are being held on a $200,000 bond at the White Settlement Police Department jail. Officials say additional arrests may follow.



