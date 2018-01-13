28-year-old man fatally shot in southern Dallas

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in southern Dallas, police said.

Officers were dispatched about midnight to Charlton Methodist Hospital, where the victim had been taken by private vehicle.

Keith Fowler died at the hospital. He had been shot at a location in the 6000 block of Greenspan Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 214-671-3632.

