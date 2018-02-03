25-year-old Fort Worth woman killed in Arlington crash

Police at the scene of a fatal wreck in Arlington early Saturday.

ARLINGTON - A 25-year-old Fort Worth woman died in a crash on I-30 in Arlington early Saturday morning, police said.

Paola Hernandez was a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway and struck an unoccupied vehicle on eastbound I-30 near Ballpark Way about 2 a.m.

Jesus Briones, the driver of the car that Hernandez was riding in, was arrested at the scene on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Hernandez was not wearing a seatbelt.

Briones remained in the Arlington jail on Saturday morning with his bail set at $2,000.

