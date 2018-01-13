WFAA
21 pounds of meth seized after drug-lab explosion at Arlington apartment

WFAA 12:15 PM. CST January 13, 2018

An explosion at an apartment off East Randol Mill road in Arlington was likely caused by a drug lab, police said.

Officers seized more than 21 pounds of methamphetamine, cash and a car from the apartment. No one was injured.

 

 

The fire was reported about 11 p.m.at the Plantation Place Apartments in the 700 block of East Randol Mill, near AT&T Stadium. Two women were arrested, police said.

Nancy Cruz-Rodriguez, 39, and Odalys Corrales, 18, each face charges of manufacturing a controlled substance. Corrales also faces a child endangerment charge.

Five apartments were affected by the fire.

 

