2017: Dying in Dallas

Share This Story

The “Dying in Dallas” series is all about telling the stories of murder victims whose cases are often ignored -- those cases that often get little more than a blip on the nightly newscast or a brief in the newspaper.

HE WAS TRYING TO BETTER HIMSELF

Delvin had been through his troubles. He went to prison for on a drug conviction in 2008. He got out in 2010.

He had paid his debt to society and was working on making it in the music business.

“I just feel like it's a dream that someone would take his life like that when he was trying to better himself,” Elkia Holt said. “He was getting his life together so we could raise our son together.”

------------------------------------------------------------------

GUNNED DOWN IN A STREET ROBBERY

How do you keep going when the love of your life is gone?

That’s what Ashlee Dunn is trying to do. Her high school sweetheart was gunned down last month in the middle of the street during a robbery.