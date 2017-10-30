2-week-old baby killed in Grand Prairie crash

GRAND PRAIRIE -- Police are investigating a fatal collision that left a 2-week-old baby dead in Grand Prairie.

GPPD says Sokhna Ghingue, 22, was driving a 2012 Kia Rio west on Mayfield Road at about 9:37 a.m. Monday when she ran a red light at the southbound frontage road to Highway 161.

Ghingue's vehicle was hit on the passenger side by a 2012 Dodge pickup. Both cars then crashed into a 2012 Toyota pickup that was stopped at the eastbound Mayfield light.

A 2-week-old infant in the Kia, identified as Ghingue's son Mohamed Mbaye, was taken to Children's Medical Center where he died just after 5 p.m. His mother was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.

No other serious injuries were reported, police say.

The crash is still under investigation.

