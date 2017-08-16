2 suspects arrested after SWAT situation in Dallas

SWAT situation

DALLAS -- A SWAT situation in Dallas took place Wednesday afternoon as police looked for a shooting suspect.

The incident took place in the 2600 block of MLK Boulevard. Officers were told by witnesses that a possible suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence.

Police say it started as a shooting call before the SWAT team was brought out. When they arrived they found one adult male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Two suspects were apprehended at the scene. SWAT responded to the location and the residence was cleared with no one else inside.

